'The Goldbergs' Spinoff 'Schooled' Changes Showrunners (Exclusive)

Tim Doyle, whose 1970s-focused family comedy 'The Kids Are Alright' was canceled in May, will take over for co-creator Marc Firek.

Not everyone will be going back to Schooled when ABC's The Goldbergs spinoff returns next month.

Co-creator and showrunner Marc Firek has exited the sophomore comedy. The Kids Are Alright creator Tim Doyle will take over as showrunner on the 1990s-set series starring A.J. Michalka and Brett Dier. Sources say the split was an amicable one, with Firek opting to focus on development now that Schooled is up and running.



With the showrunner change, Doyle — who has an overall deal with ABC Studios — returns to the broadcast network mere months after ABC canceled his 1970s-set semi-autobiographical family comedy.

Schooled had an interesting path to the screen. The comedy was developed as a pilot two years ago and passed over. Creator Adam F. Goldberg and producers Sony TV fought for the concept and were able to air the original pilot as a special episode of The Goldbergs, where it saw a ratings uptick. When that happened, ABC and Sony redeveloped it and added The Goldbergs favorite Michalka (Lainey) as the lead, among other casting changes. It was subsequently picked up to series as a co-production between ABC Studios and Sony TV.

Schooled — which features interviews with Goldberg's former Philly teachers at the end of every episode — performed well in its rookie season, earning the best seven-day 18-49 rating of any midseason comedy.

Schooled co-creator Goldberg remains creatively involved in both the sophomore comedy and The Goldbergs (returning for its seventh season in September) after he moved his overall deal from Sony TV (the lone producers of the flagship series) to ABC Studios in May. Goldberg still breaks all of the stories for both shows.

For his part, Doyle has worked closely with Goldberg on two previous series — Breaking In and Imaginary Mary. His credits include Speechless, Last Man Standing, Rules of Engagement, The Big Bang Theory, Ellen, the original Roseanne and Grace Under Fire.

The Goldbergs and Schooled return Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, on ABC.

