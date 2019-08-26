'The Goldbergs' Taps New Showrunners for Season 7

Chris Bishop and Alex Barnow, who have been with the comedy since its start, will take over the Sony-produced series after creator Adam F. Goldberg moved his overall deal to ABC Studios.

First Schooled changed showrunners and now The Goldbergs is doing the same.

Creator Adam F. Goldberg is stepping down as showrunner on his semi-autobiographical 1980-something set comedy. In his place, exec producers Chris Bishop and Alex Barnow will take over as showrunners for the upcoming seventh season of the ABC comedy from Sony TV.

The changes arrive after Goldberg moved his overall deal from his longtime home at Sony TV (the lone producers of The Goldbergs) to ABC Studios (which co-produces 1990s-set spinoff Schooled). Goldberg will remain involved with both series as an exec producer and likely continue to provide the home videos that have become the beloved end tags on The Goldbergs.

For their part, Bishop and Barnow have been with The Goldbergs since the series debuted. They each have separate multiple-year overall deals with indie studio Sony TV that take them through 2021. (The Goldbergs is renewed through season seven and the 2019-2020 broadcast season.)

Bishop's credits also include Schooled, working with Goldberg on Imaginary Mary and Breaking In as well as Still Standing. He's with 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson. Barnow's credits include Mr. Sunshine, Til Death, Rules of Engagement and Family Guy. He's with Hansen Jacobson.

Bishop and Barnow's promotions arrive 10 days after spinoff Schooled also changed showrunners. Tim Doyle (The Kids Are Alright) was named showrunner in the '90s comedy starring A.J. Michalka and Brett Dier. He replaced co-creator and showrunner Marc Firek.

With his new ABC Studios overall deal, Goldberg is said to be actively focused on development (as well as helping ensure the tone of The Goldbergs and Schooled remains). Goldberg still breaks all of the stories for both shows.

The Goldbergs and Schooled are set to return Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, respectively, on ABC.