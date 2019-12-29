This Week in TV: Golden Globes, New Year's Eve, 'Doctor Who'

Lifetime's 'Surviving R. Kelly' follow-up and the beginning of 'Power's' final run on Starz also debut in a busy first week of 2020.

The turn of the calendar to 2020 means the TV schedule picks back up. After several networks mark the new year with late-night specials on Dec. 31, a host of streaming premieres, the return of a cult favorite and the first major awards show of the year are on the way in the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 5.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Thanks to the earliest date ever for the Oscars (Feb. 9), the awards-season schedule is much more compressed than it usually is. The televised awards season kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 5 with the Golden Globes on NBC.

Ricky Gervais returns to host the show for the fifth time (and first since 2016), although he's been criticized for transphobic tweets in recent days. The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lead the movie nominees, while Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable top the TV contenders.

Also on broadcast …

New Year's Eve: Three networks will ring in 2020 with all-night specials. ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve begins at 8 p.m. and, after a break for local news, continues from 11:30 p.m. past 2 a.m. NBC offers A Toast to 2019 at 8 p.m., followed by New Year's Eve festivities at 10 and 11:30 p.m. Fox's Steve Harvey-hosted party runs for two hours in primetime and 90 minutes more starting at 11 p.m. CNN also has coverage all night long.

New: Fox debuts unscripted series Flirty Dancing, hosted by Jenna Dewan, at 8 p.m. Wednesday (following a preview on Dec. 29), and crime drama Deputy, starring Stephen Dorff, at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Returning: Tim Alllen's comedy Last Man Standing begins its second season on Fox and eighth overall with back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. Thursday.

On cable …

Returning: The 12th season of Doctor Who kicks off at 8 p.m. New Year's Day (just a few hours after its U.K. premiere) on BBC America with the first of a two-part story called "Spyfall." It moves to its regular home at 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 for the conclusion.

New: Following on last year's explosive docuseries, Lifetime debuts Surviving R. Kelly II: The Reckoning at 9 p.m. Thursday. The series features interviews with new survivors, supporters of the singer and music industry figures, while chronicling the events in Kelly's case since the 2019 series aired. The remainder of the series airs at 9 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Final episodes: Starz's flagship series Power has just five episodes left in its six-season run. The first of those debuts at 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.

On streaming …

New: Spinning Out (Wednesday, Netflix) stars Kaya Scodelario as Kat, an up-and-coming figure skater who, after a disastrous fall, switches to pairs skating with a talented but undisciplined partner (Evan Roderick). January Jones also stars as Kat's demanding mother.

Also new: Broad City star Ilana Glazer's first stand-up special, The Planet Is Burning, debuts Friday on Amazon; drama Messiah and reality competition The Circle premiere Wednesday on Netflix; a new take on Dracula bows Saturday on Netflix.

Final season: Acclaimed Canadian drama Anne With an E, an adaptation of Anne of Green Gables, debuts its third and last season Friday on Netflix.

In case you missed it …

Canadian cult favorite Letterkenny found a permanent home on Hulu earlier this year. The off-kilter hangout comedy's eighth season debuted on Dec. 27, and all previous seasons are also available to stream.