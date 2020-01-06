TV Ratings: Golden Globes Decline With Ricky Gervais, on Track for 8-Year Viewer Low

The awards are off by about 6 percent in viewers vs. NBC's 2019 broadcast and fall double digits in the 18-49 demo.

The Golden Globe Awards came down some vs. last year's broadcast, but the show still put up healthy numbers compared to the rest of network TV this season.

The Ricky Gervais-hosted awards drew an average of 14.76 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49 in the fast nationals, down 6 percent in viewers and about 16 percent in the demo from preliminary figures in 2019. Fast national ratings are not very reliable for live broadcasts, and Sunday's numbers should adjust up by a good amount — although they're on track to bring in the smallest audience since 2012 (which was Gervais' third time as host).

Last year's Globes ended up at 18.61 million viewers and a 5.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This story will be updated when more complete ratings are available.

Sunday's show also didn't have quite as direct a lead-in from NBC's NFL playoff game. The wild-card matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles ended at 7:39 p.m. ET, meaning there were 21 minutes of audience-sapping postgame coverage, while last year's game ended just six minutes before the Globes began.

Still, NBC's telecast is the most-watched entertainment show on TV since the finale of The Big Bang Theory in May.

Opposite the Globes, Fox's Family Guy and ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos recorded the night's best 18-49 ratings at 0.7. Shark Tank, 60 Minutes and The Simpsons each recorded 0.6s. ABC's Kids Say the Darndest Things and CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles came in at 0.5, and CBS' God Friended Me suffered season lows of 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 5.37 million viewers.

