Golden Globes Up for Grabs as NBC's Exclusive Negotiating Window Ends

The Golden Globes are officially up for grabs, with NBC's exclusive renegotiation window closing without a new deal.



Dick Clark Productions provided The Hollywood Reporter with the following statement earlier Monday afternoon: "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions value our 25-year relationship with NBC and will continue to have discussions with them about extending our television deal. However, as the exclusive negotiation period with NBC has ended, we are evaluating offers from other interested parties."

NBC has had one of the longest-running awards show contracts with the Globes, airing the ceremony since 1993. Losing the event would leave it without a major awards effort, though the network will remain on the likely continuing rotation for the Emmy Awards and recently acquired the Billboard Music Awards.

For the the Globes' part, sources say that DCP and the HFPA are pursuing all three broadcast networks and some streamers for potentially acquiring the show. The latter option would be a huge blow to linear TV, which has at least maintained a stranglehold on event programming as so much other content heads to alternative platforms.

The 2018 Golden Globes lost the least amount of viewers this year, keeping things relatively steady by falling a little over 1 million viewers to an average 19 million for the night. THR and Globes producer Dick Clark Productions are both owned by parent company Valence Media.