Golden State Killer Investigator Paul Holes Signs Overall Deal With Oxygen

The retired detective who helped track down the Golden State Killer suspect will develop true-crime programming for the cabler.

Cable channel Oxygen, which rebranded in 2017 as a true crime-focused network, has signed an overall deal with one of the more prominent names in that arena.

Paul Holes, whose investigative work was instrumental in identifying a suspect in the Golden State Killer cases, will develop programming for the NBCUniversal-owned network. The deal coincides with the one-year anniversary of Oxygen's rebranding.

"Paul embodies what Oxygen is all about," said Rod Aissa, executive vp original programming and development at Oxygen. "His story is of the highest stakes, a career journey with brilliant investigation work that resulted in justice for dozens of victims and their families. He's deservedly become a true crime icon among fans of the genre, and we're excited to develop future projects with him."

Added Holes, "In speaking with Rod and his team, I felt the passion Oxygen has for storytelling and showcasing the very best in true crime content. I'm retired now, and am looking forward to this next chapter of my career where I can help shine a light on cases that deserve national exposure."

Holes recently retired from his position as a cold case investigator and chief of forensics at the Contra Costa County district attorney's office. After his retirement, he continued to work on the Golden State Killer case until suspect Joseph James DeAngelo was arrested in connection with a series of rapes and murders that spanned more than than a decade in the 1970s and '80s.

Holes is a figure in true-crime writer Michelle McNamara's book I'll Be Gone in the Dark, which detailed the killer's crimes and her and others' work to identify him.

Oxygen's rebranding has helped grow the network's audience. Since the switch to the true-crime format, the channel has grown its total-day audience by 17 percent versus the previous year.

Holes is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.