Golden State Killer Doc Series Coming From HBO and Liz Garbus

The project will be adapted from the late Michelle McNamara's 'I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.'

Just a week after an arrest finally came in decades-long hunt for the Golden State Killer, HBO and Liz Garbus are moving forward with a documentary about the infamous murderer.

HBO Documentary Films and the Oscar-nominated documentarian are producing a true crime series based on late writer and journalist Michelle McNamara's book I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer. The exhaustive reporting, published after McNamara's untimely 2016 death, has been widely credited with the capture of the alleged killer.

The Golden State Killer was one of the most notorious criminals to evade capture in the 20th century, terrorizing California throughout the 1970s and '80s with home invasions, sexual assaults and ten murders. Though he disappeared, without a trail for decades, DNA evidence recently pointed to former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo. He was arrested on April 24 outside of Sacramento.

McNamara's book, largely through an introduction by Gillian Flynn and afterword by McNamara’s husband, Patton Oswalt, also explores the writer's obsessive quest to find closure for the victims and survivors of DeAngelo's crimes.

It's yet another project from Garbus to add to her HBO portfolio. She was also behind Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper and There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane, as well as Netflix's What Happened, Miss Simone?. She recently deputed The Fourth Estate, for Showtime, at the Tribeca Film Festival.