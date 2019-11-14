'Goliath' Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Amazon

Amazon is closing up Goliath.

The streamer and retail giant has handed out a fourth and final season for its Billy Bob Thornton-led drama. The news arrives after the third season of the series launched Oct. 4.



"I’m thrilled we get another season to tell Billy McBride’s story. Our latest case tackles a timely global crisis that impacts an entire generation, and we will be adding some exceptional talent to our already amazing cast,” said executive producer Lawrence Trilling. “I’m so grateful to everyone at Amazon for their support of the show. Jennifer, Steve and Geyer have been dream partners, Billy Bob is a constant inspiration, and I’ve been blessed to work with a stellar cast and crew."

The series, according to Amazon, is one of its "most popular" scripted originals. (The streamer, like Netflix and every other digital player, does not release viewership data.)

Goliath is one of the few remaining shows that was developed by original Amazon Studios topper Roy Price. Most of his other shows have already ended or are entering their final seasons as his replacement, Jennifer Salke, makes her own mark on the platform with fare like Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Jack Ryan. To that point, Amazon will unspool the final season of The Man in the High Castle in the coming days and wrapped Transparent earlier this year with a send-off movie.

The series has had its fair share of behind the scenes changes. Originally developed by David E. Kelley — who famously called Amazon under Price's regime a "bit of a gong show" — Trilling is Goliath's third showrunner. He replaced Clyde Phillips (Dexter), who replaced Kelley. Kelley recently told The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast TV's Top 5 that he doesn't so much as even watch the show anymore. (Listen to the interview in full here.)

A return date for the final season has not yet been announced.