'Gomorrah' Moves to HBO Max From Netflix

Italian crime drama Gomorrah has a new streaming home in the United States.

WarnerMedia's HBO Max has acquired the show based on Roberto Saviano's best-selling crime novels, which previously ran on Netflix. The drama leads a slate of international originals headed to the streamer, including Spanish limited series Veneno and unscripted show The Great Pottery Throw Down, from the producers of The Great British Baking Show.

"We are building strong collaborations as we source distinctive fare from top international partners for our US viewers, also with an eye to the near future when we will look to these partners to supply locally as we expand HBO Max internationally," said Kevin Reilly, HBO Max's chief content officer and president of TNT, TBS and TruTV.

Added Jeniffer Kim, senior vp international originals at HBO Max, "As our world becomes more connected, so do our stories, and we are incredibly proud to be trusted as the U.S. home to this standout programming and to be working with such high-caliber talent from around the world. The exceptional creators behind this slate have crafted stories that cross cultural borders and language barriers, allowing us to bring their authentic, meaningful, and entertaining content to our domestic audience."

Gomorrah made its U.S. debut on Sundance in 2016, and the first two seasons also ran on Netflix. The show, produced by Sky Atlantic, left Netflix in May with little warning. HBO Max will have all four seasons, plus companion feature film Immortal, with seasons three and four and the movie making their U.S. debuts. It will also have rights to the forthcoming fifth season.

The other new acquisitions are Veneno, a limited series about Cristina Ortiz, Spain's most famous trans TV personality; unscripted show Singletown, which follows couples who press pause on their relationships to experience the single life again; and The Great Pottery Throw Down, which seeks to find Britain's best amateur potter. No dates for the shows have been set.

They join a roster of international originals at HBO Max that also includes comedies Frayed, Pure and Starstruck, dramas The Murders at White House Farm and Boys and docuseries The Dog House: UK.