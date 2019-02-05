'The Good Doctor,' 'A Million Little Things' Renewed at ABC

The network has also picked up unscripted mainstay 'Shark Tank' for an 11th season.

A pair of dramas and an unscripted stalwart are getting extended lives at ABC.

The network has renewed rookie drama A Million Little Things and second-year show The Good Doctor for 2019-20. Shark Tank will also return for an 11th season.

The three shows are the first renewals for ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke, who took over the post in November after the departure of Channing Dungey. They join Agents of SHIELD, which got an extremely early seventh-season renewal as one of Dungey's last decisions with the network. (Season six is set for the summer.)

The Good Doctor was a breakout for ABC in its rookie season in 2017-18, and though ratings have cooled considerably this season, it's still the network's No. 2 drama behind Grey's Anatomy among adults 18-49 (and tied for second among all of ABC's shows), averaging a 2.5 rating with a week of delayed viewing. It's also the most-watched show on the network with 12.74 million viewers.

A Million Little Things has benefited from a recent move to Thursdays behind Grey's, tying its same-day season high in the 18-49 demo in all three weeks it's aired Thursday. For the season it's averaging a 1.9 in the demo and 7.32 million viewers in live plus seven-day ratings. Both it and The Good Doctor more than double their demo ratings after a week.

Shark Tank draws a 1.1 in the 18-49 demo and 4.62 million viewers Sunday nights and has gained momentum of late, posting its four best 18-49 ratings of the season in its past five episodes.