TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Improves, 'Good Doctor' Finale Hits High

The ABC drama surpasses last week's numbers, which were the best in a year.

NBC's The Voice and ABC's The Good Doctor both grew their total audiences Monday, with the latter setting a 12-month high in total viewers for the second straight week. CBS got OK numbers for a primetime special from The Late Late Show's James Corden.

The Voice's 9.68 million viewers improved on last week's audience by about 100,000 people, and it was steady among adults 18-49 with a 1.7 rating. It led primetime in both measures. Manifest (4.27 million viewers, 0.7 in adults 18-49) was similarly up a little in viewers and even in the demo.

The third-season finale of The Good Doctor delivered a 1.1 in the demo and 7.58 million viewers, topping last week's outing (1.0, 6.81 million) for the show's best same-day audience since the season two closer in March 2019. The finale followed an ABC News special on the coronavirus pandemic, which averaged 4.9 million viewers and a 0.9 in adults 18-49.

Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special drew 3.3 million viewers and a 0.5 in adults 18-49 for CBS following a block of comedy repeats. The special brought in a somewhat larger audience than the 2.94 million for Corden's last primetime outing in May 2019.

Fox's 911 (1.3 in 18-49, 6.99 million viewers) and Prodigal Son (0.7, 3.6 million) were both fairly steady. The premiere of Whose Line Is It Anyway? — filling in for Supernatural, whose last completed episode aired last week — drew a 0.2 in the demo for The CW, and Roswell, New Mexico followed with a 0.1.

NBC led the 18-49 race in primetime with a 1.3 rating. Fox came in second with 1.0, just ahead of ABC's 0.9. CBS and Univision tied for fourth with 0.6. Telemundo averaged 0.4 and The CW, 0.1.

