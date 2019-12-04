11:33am PT by Rick Porter
'Good Doctor,' 'New Amsterdam' Make Big Climbs With 7-Day Ratings
Hospital dramas The Good Doctor and New Amsterdam share more than just a TV genre: They also have remarkably similar ratings profiles.
The two shows have nearly identical same-day ratings among adults 18-49, and their initial total viewership differs by only about a half million people — 5.72 million for The Good Doctor on ABC, 5.24 million for New Amsterdam on NBC.
The two shows also make big leaps up in the season rankings thanks to delayed viewing. Both rank in the top 25 among all broadcast and cable series after seven days after same-day ratings that put them well outside there.
The Good Doctor and New Amsterdam each jump 23 spots in the 18-49 rankings after a week of delayed viewing, with the former rising from 41st to 18th place and New Amsterdam going from 46th overall to 23rd. In total viewers, The Good Doctor jumps from 34th to 13th and New Amsterdam from 40th to 23rd.
Those are the biggest ranking gains in both measures among the top entertainment shows over the first nine weeks of the season (Sept. 23-Nov. 24). FX's American Horror Story makes a 59-spot leap in adults 18-49, but it falls just outside the 20 highest-rated, non-sports shows.
Primetime NFL broadcasts and their associated pre- and post-game shows account for the top five spots overall in the seven-day 18-49 rankings and five of the top six in total viewers.
At the other end of the scale is The Simpsons, which takes the biggest fall (13th to 27th) in adults 18-49 ranking over seven days. The Fox institution doesn't get much lift from on-air delayed viewing, but it has a robust multi-platform audience. Last season the show more than doubled its initial viewership with all platforms factored in.
Below are the top 20 entertainment shows in Nielsen's live plus seven-day ratings for the season through Nov. 24, their rankings in same-day and seven-day tallies and the change from delayed viewing.
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live + SD rating (overall rank)
|Live +7 rating (overall rank)
|Change in overall rank
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|2.09 (8th)
|3.09 (6th)
|2
|This Is Us
|NBC
|1.55 (11th)
|3.01 (7th)
|4
|911
|Fox
|1.47 (12th)
|2.46 (9th)
|3
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|1.31 (19th)
|2.37 (10th)
|9
|The Walking Dead
|AMC
|1.16 (22nd)
|2.03 (12th)
|10
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.08 (26th)
|1.97 (13th)
|13
|Modern Family
|ABC
|1.0 (28th)
|1.95 (14th)
|14
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.17 (21st)
|1.9 (16th)
|5
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.23 (20th)
|1.85 (17th)
|3
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|0.82 (41st)
|1.83 (18th)
|23
|The Voice - Monday
|NBC
|1.39 (15th)
|1.8 (19th)
|-4
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|1.16 (22nd)
|1.74 (20th)
|2
|NCIS
|CBS
|1.13 (25th)
|1.74 (20th)
|5
|The Voice - Tuesday
|NBC
|1.36 (16th)
|1.74 (20th)
|-4
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|0.8 (46th)
|1.72 (23rd)
|23
|The Conners
|ABC
|1.14 (24th)
|1.7 (24th)
|0
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|1.05 (27th)
|1.68 (25th)
|2
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|0.8 (46th)
|1.64 (26th)
|20
|The Simpsons
|Fox
|1.4 (13th)
|1.62 (27th)
|-13
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|0.82 (41st)
|1.53 (29th)
|12
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live + SD in millions (overall rank)
|Live +7 in millions (overall rank)
|Change in overall rank
|NCIS
|CBS
|11.53 (6th)
|15.35 (2nd)
|4
|FBI
|CBS
|8.86 (9th)
|12.25 (7th)
|2
|This Is Us
|NBC
|7.16 (17th)
|11.87 (8th)
|9
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|7.49 (16th)
|11.81 (9th)
|7
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|8.39 (11th)
|11.22 (10th)
|1
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|7.72 (15th)
|11.18 (11th)
|4
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|7.93 (14th)
|10.96 (12th)
|2
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|5.72 (34th)
|10.9 (13th)
|21
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|6.68 (21st)
|10.76 (14th)
|7
|911
|Fox
|6.72 (20th)
|10.51 (16th)
|4
|Bull
|CBS
|6.08 (32nd)
|10.36 (17th)
|15
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|7.12 (18th)
|10.08 (18th)
|0
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|6.68 (22nd)
|10.05 (19th)
|3
|The Voice - Tuesday
|NBC
|8.28 (12th)
|10.02 (20th)
|-8
|The Voice - Monday
|NBC
|8.18 (13th)
|10.0 (21st)
|-8
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|5.24 (40th)
|9.85 (23rd)
|17
|Hawaii Five-0
|CBS
|6.97 (19th)
|9.32 (24th)
|-5
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|6.13 (30th)
|9.16 (25th)
|5
|NCIS: Los Angeles
|CBS
|6.33 (29th)
|8.88 (26th)
|3
|Survivor
|CBS
|6.51 (24th)
|8.78 (27th)
|-3
Source: Nielsen
