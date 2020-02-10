'The Good Doctor' Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

ABC is checking back into The Good Doctor.

The Disney-owned broadcaster has handed out a fourth season renewal to the medical drama starring Freddie Highmore and from showrunner David Shore.



"The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said Monday in a statement announcing the pickup. "David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.



A co-production between Sony Pictures Television — where Shore is under an overall deal — and ABC Studios, The Good Doctor is ABC's most-watched show after factoring in 35 days of viewing. It averages 15.6 million total viewers — up more than 6.4 million viewers from its same-day returns. In looking at the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demo, The Good Doctor jumps 175 percent from its same-day return after 35 days of viewing. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee also executive produce the series.

The Good Doctor joins fellow medical drama Grey's Anatomy on ABC's 2020-21 broadcast schedule as the network traditionally waits to do the bulk of its renewals in May. Under Burke — who is now in her second year as head of the network, ABC has started to solidify its schedule sooner with early renewals to veteran series.

This season, it will be particularly interesting to see if broadcasters hand out early renewals as that could be a sign of networks and studios looking to get a jump on scripts for next season amid the looming threat of a Writers Guild strike. The current agreement expires May 1 and, per sources, studios have begun stockpiling scripts for next season instead of seeing writers take their traditional hiatus.