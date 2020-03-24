TV Ratings: 'Good Doctor' Scores 12-Month High

'American Idol' also improves Monday, while 'The Voice' and '911' remain strong.

ABC's The Good Doctor hit its highest ratings of the season Monday, and American Idol also grew. The Voice stayed strong for NBC as linear TV continues its strong performance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Doctor delivered its best same-day numbers since last season's finale March 11, 2019, with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.78 million viewers (pending any updates in the final ratings). American Idol improved on its Monday debut a week ago, growing by 17 percent in adults 18-49 (1.2 to 1.4) and 11 percent in total viewers (6.3 million to 6.98 million).

The Voice came down slightly from last week's season highs, but the NBC talent competition's 1.7 in adults 18-49 and 9.5 million viewers topped primetime and were well above the show's season averages of 1.4 in the demo and 8.39 million viewers. Manifest (0.8, 4.38 million) held steady at 10 p.m.

Fox's 911 was steady in total viewers at 6.94 million and ticked down in adults 18-49 to 1.3. Prodigal Son, however, posted its biggest total audience (3.6 million) since early October and tied its second-best 18-49 rating of the season at 0.8.

The CW's Supernatural (0.3 in adults 18-49, 1.07 million viewers) improved a little in both measures, and Roswell, New Mexico (0.2, 850,000) topped last week's premiere in viewers while maintaining its demo rating. CBS aired reruns.

NBC averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 in primetime, edging ABC's 1.3. Fox was not far behind in third place with 1.1. CBS, Telemundo and Univision all tied with 0.5. The CW averaged 0.2.

