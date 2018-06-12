'The Good Doctor's' David Shore Renews Overall Deal With Sony TV

The 'House' creator will remain at the indie studio for another three years.

The traditional studio system has scored another win.

The Good Doctor showrunner David Shore has renewed his overall deal with indie studio Sony Pictures Television.

Shore, whose deal expired in May, will continue to create and develop new projects for the studio via his Shore Z banner while continuing to oversee ABC's breakout hit The Good Doctor.

"David Shore is one of the preeminent showrunners in the business today. His vision and creativity produce compelling characters and stories that audiences love. We look forward to continuing to work with David and Shore Z and are proud to have them in the Sony Pictures Television family," SPT toppers said Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter said in a joint statement Tuesday.

The Good Doctor finished the 2017-18 broadcast season as the No. 1 new drama on television, averaging 16.7 million total viewers when factoring in seven days of DVR. Overall, the Freddie Highmore-led medical drama was the No. 5 series on all of television this past season. Highmore, who took the role after initially passing, earned a Golden Globe nomination for the part.

Shore, who also created medical drama House, also has drama Accused in development at Paramount Network through his Shore Z banner overseen by Erin Gunn. The project is in consideration for a straight-to-series order at Viacom's general entertainment hub.

"Erin and I appreciate the true collaborative relationship we have with [Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO] Tony Vinciquerra, [Sony TV chairman] Mike Hopkins and Jeff Frost. They are tremendously supportive and collaborative and have made Sony a great home for us,” Shore said.

Shore's decision to remain at Sony TV should be considered another win for the traditional broadcast-focused studio system amid a war for talent that has seen the price tag on showrunner overall deals skyrocket. Netflix shook up the system with nine-figure overall deals to Ryan Murphy (Glee) and Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy). Amid interest from multiple outlets, Greg Berlanti — who has a record 14 scripted series on TV — opted to renew his deal with longtime home Warner Bros. TV in a pact worth $400 million.

Shore is repped by ICM Partners, manager Larry Shuman and attorney Bill Sobel.