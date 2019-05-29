'The Good Fight' Likely to Air on CBS in Summer

The broadcast network is considering running the CBS All Access series as a way to build awareness for both the show and the service.

CBS may bring The Good Fight to a bigger audience in the summer.

The broadcast network is considering airing the CBS All Access series' third season as part of its summer lineup, CBS Corp. acting president and CEO Joseph Ianniello said Wednesday during the company's annual shareholders meeting. The summer run would give the network additional "new" programming while promoting both The Good Fight and the subscription-based CBS All Access.

The critically acclaimed drama, a spinoff of CBS' The Good Wife, wrapped its third season in May and has been renewed for a fourth. Christine Baranski and Cush Jumbo have continued their Good Wife roles on The Good Fight, starring alongside Audra McDonald, Rose Leslie, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Sheen and Delroy Lindo.

Creators and executive producers Michelle and Robert King also have a new drama, Evil, set to air on the broadcast network in the fall.

CBS said earlier this year that its streaming platforms, including CBS All Access and Showtime's SVOD service, have a combined 8 million subscribers but did not specify how many each individual service has. Regardless, the potential exposure for a summer run of The Good Fight would be much higher on the broadcast network, which reaches some 100 million homes.

The series premiere of The Good Fight aired on CBS in February 2017 before moving exclusively to All Access.

CBS' summer schedule includes four other scripted series — Blood & Treasure, Instinct, the final season of Elementary and the remaining run of comedy Life in Pieces — along with unscripted mainstay Big Brother and new competition series Love Island.