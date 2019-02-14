'Good Fight' Creators' CBS Pilot Casts Female Lead (Exclusive)

A supernatural drama pilot at CBS from the creators of The Good Fight has found its female lead.

Katja Herbers (Westworld, Divorce) will star in Evil, an X-Files-esque show from Robert and Michelle King, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Herbers will play Kristen Benoist, a forensic psychologist who joins forces with two men hired by the church to assess reported cases of unexplained phenomena.

The other lead characters, who have yet to be cast, are a priest in training and a blue-collar contractor. The trio investigates supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other occurrences to see if there's a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Herbers is repped by UTA, Lasher Group and Felker Toczek, along with The Artist's Partnership in the U.K.

CBS TV Studios, where the Kings have an overall deal, is producing the pilot. Sources tell THR the project has been an early frontrunner among the dramas on CBS' development roster, which also includes FBI spinoff FBI: Most Wanted; spy thriller Surveillance; Tommy (formerly Nancy), about the LAPD's first female chief; a crime-show take on Frankenstein from Elementary's producers; and Jerry Bruckheimer-produced medical drama Under the Bridge, among others.

Robert and Michelle King co-wrote the pilot and executive produce with Liz Glotzer, president of the couple's King Size Productions. Robert King will also direct.

Evil marks a return to the CBS broadcast network for the Kings, who created The Good Wife and its CBS All Access spinoff The Good Fight (whose third season debuts in March). Their last series for the network was the short-lived BrainDead in 2016.

The couple is also developing Girls With Guns for CBS All Access and exec producing limited series Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston, for Showtime.