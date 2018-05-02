'The Good Fight' Renewed for Season 3 at CBS All Access

The spinoff of the streamer's broadcast sibling became its de facto flagship when it launched the service in 2017.

CBS All Access has renewed The Good Fight for a third season.

The political drama and Good Wife spinoff, the first high- profile original to launch on the streaming service, is currently in the midst of its second season — one that continues its predecessor's habit of writing itself into current events. Recent episodes have tackled the proposed impeachment of President Trump and, yes, even the pee-pee tape.

“The Good Fight is a perfect example of what we strive for a CBS All Access original series to be: thought-provoking, boundary-pushing and, most of all, incredibly entertaining,” said Julie McNamara, All Access executive vp original content. “We can’t wait to see what Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the incomparable cast will bring to audiences in season three.”

Robert and Michelle King, who also created The Good Wife, continue to serve as showrunners on The Good Fight. They co-created the series with Phil Alden Robinson. Its order was upped to 13 episodes for its recent run.





All Access continues to increase its original offerings. Drama Strange Angel joins The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery on the roster come June. There's also upcoming dramas One Dollar, The Twilight Zone and Tell Me a Story.

The Good Fight stars Good Wife originals Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo and Sarah Steele, as well as Rose Leslie, Justin Bartha, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Delroy Lindo. Audra McDonald joined the cast as a regular at the top of the new season.

The sophomore finale of The Good Fight, which is produced by CBS TV Studios in association with Scott Free and King Size, will stream Sunday, May 27.