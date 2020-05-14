'The Good Fight' Renewed for Fifth Season on CBS All Access

CBS All Access is staying in The Good Fight.

The streamer has renewed the Christine Baranski-led legal drama for a fifth season. CBS All Access has also set a finale date of May 28 for the shortened fourth season, which completed seven episodes before having to shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Good Fight remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we’ve seen a tremendous response from fans this season,” said Julie McNamara, executive vp and head of programming at CBS All Access. “While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic. Although it’s a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes. We can’t wait for viewers to see the remainder of the season and are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely, gripping storylines the Kings bring to life next in season five."

Added Robert and Michelle King, "It's been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season. It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we're thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we're planning to tell. It's like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time."

The current season of The Good Fight has centered on Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart being acquired by a huge multinational law firm, STR Laurie. While the new owners initially seem like benevolent overlords, Diane (Christine Baranski) and her colleagues begin to chafe at the loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious "Memo 618."

The current season stars Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Audra McDonald and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy joined the series in a recurring role this season.

Lindo is departing The Good Fight at the end this season, though the Kings have said the door is open for him to return in the future. The actor is set to star in an ABC drama pilot called Harlem's Kitchen.