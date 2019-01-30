The Good Fight returns for its third season soon — March 14, for that matter. So after months of radio silence from the CBS All Access show, save news of Michael Sheen’s arrival, the creative team unloaded quite a bit of new info on Wednesday afternoon.



At a panel with members of the Television Critics Association, showrunners Michelle and Robert King rolled out a trailer for the upcoming ten-episode stint, noting that it would be taking cues from the way it ended the second season — with that odd 2017 clip of Donald Trump saying it was “the calm before the storm.”



“This season is about finding out what that storm is,” said Robert King, joined by series stars Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald and Sheen. “It’s about what happens when the guard rails are coming off of our institutions.”



Skirting as close to current events as ever, the husband and wife creators behind the show noted that they are prepared to make some changes to the filmed episodes should Robert Mueller release his investigation into the current president or a surprise impeachment arrive before the premiere. “We have a few backup plans if the world runs ahead of us,” added Robert King. “You try to stay as close to the zeitgeist as possible.”



Gone for the coming season will be the titling of episodes based on the number of days Trump has been in office. Instead, the show is paying comedic homage to Friends and their fondness for current events by adopting “The One…” titles. (Get ready for “The One Inspired by the Proud Boys” and “The One Inspired by Roger Stone.”)



Watch the trailer above. And continue to not hold your breath for a Julianna Margulies cameo. The showrunners say that they’ve again considered a return for the star of parent series The Good Wife, but — again — it doesn’t make sense for their current show.