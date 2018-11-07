'The Good Fight' Adds Michael Sheen for Season 3

The Good Fight is adding a big name for its third season, bringing on Michael Sheen as a new series regular.

CBS All Access' legal drama, a streaming spinoff of The Good Wife, has cast the Frost/Nixon and Masters of Sex star in the role of Roland Blum. (No surprise here, it's another lawyer.)

Described as brilliant, charismatic and Machiavellian, Roland is also "a man of appetites — drugs, sex, you name it — who’s far more interested in winning than the niceties of following the law."

Sheen, who starred on Showtime's Masters of Sex for four seasons, recently completed work on Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens miniseries for Amazon.



The Good Fight has been a critical breakout for CBS All Access since the streamer's push into original scripted programming began in earnest in 2017. Like its parent series, the drama closely follows current events — particularly the effects of the Trump presidency.



The third season of The Good Fight, which is set to premiere in early 2019, will again include series regulars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Delroy Lindo. Its first two seasons continue to stream exclusively on CBS All Access.