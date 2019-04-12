'Good Girls' Gets Early Season 3 Renewal at NBC

Good news for NBC's Good Girls.

The network has handed out an early third season renewal for the drama starring Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta.

The pickup arrives as the series from showrunner Jenna Bans (Scandal) is halfway through its sophomore run and should be considered a show of faith from the network. The season two renewal arrived weeks after all 10 episodes of its freshman order had already aired. The series — produced in-house at Universal Television — is also a strong performer on Netflix, sources say.

"We're so excited to continue following the friendship and adventures of these three incredible women while also exploring relatable issues in both funny and surprising ways," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted at NBC Entertainment. "Congratulations to Jenna Bans, and our amazing writers, cast and crew who give these stories depth and humanity."

In season two, Good Girls has averaged a 1.1 rating among the all-important adults 18-49 demo and 4.1 million total viewers when factoring in seven days of delayed viewing. Its April 7 installment hit a four-week high in total viewers with delayed data factored in. On the digital front, Good Girls broke its own record for best seven-day nonlinear viewership with every new episode this season — doubling its digital delivery vs. season one.



A month ahead of NBC's formal presentation to Madison Avenue ad buyers, the network has already renewed the bulk of its lineup, with Good Girls joining The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, The Good Place, Law & Order: SVU, Superstore, Will and Grace, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and New Amsterdam on its 2019-2020 schedule.