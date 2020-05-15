'Good Girls' Renewed for Season 4 on NBC

The renewal comes after the drama's third season had to stop production early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC is sticking with Good Girls.

The network has renewed the drama for a fourth season. The renewal comes after season three of the series was forced to end early due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eleven episodes were finished before production stopped, with the season finale airing May 3.

The Universal Television series, created by Jenna Bans, stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta as friends who become involved in a criminal enterprise. The cast also includes Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard.

Good Girls draws modest on-air ratings, averaging under 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49 for initial airings. It's an outsize performer in delayed and multi-platform ratings, however, rising to 3.4 million viewers and a 0.9 in the demo with a week of delayed viewing.

The show also gets more than half of its 35-day 18-49 rating from digital platforms. Its digital viewership in the demo has grown by 50 percent over last season, making it NBC's second-ranked show this season on digital platforms. Stretching out further, the Feb. 16 season premiere has amassed 7.8 million viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 to date.