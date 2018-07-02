'Good Girls,' 'You' Relocate Production to California

The two shows bring the total number of series that have moved to California from other states to 15.

California is getting a couple more TV shows.

The state’s revamped film and television tax credit program has begun its fourth year by adding a pair of relocating TV series: Lifetime’s You and NBC’s Good Girls. The two moves bring the total number of series that have relocated from other states and countries due to the newly expanded incentive up to 15 projects, and also comes on the heels of California extending that program for five more years.

“Year-four of California’s expanded tax credit program is off to a great start with a pair of relocating TV series and last week’s passage of legislation to extend the program for another five years,” said the California Film Commission’s executive director Amy Lemisch. “We’re bringing long-term, high-quality jobs in-state as we reaffirm our commitment to fighting runaway production.”

The NBC drama Good Girls marks California’s first relocating TV series from Georgia, while Lifetime’s psychological thriller You is the fourth to move from New York, with past projects including The Affair, The OA and Sneaky Pete.

”We're excited to bring Good Girls to California and employ hundreds of California workers on an important series for NBC and Universal Television,” added Jerry DiCanio, executive vp of production operations for Universal Television. “We look forward to many years of continued success in California and are grateful to the Governor, state legislature and California Film Commission for making this possible."

Set in Michigan, Good Girls plans to shoot 103 days in California for its next season, and You has plans for 80 shoot days. Together, the two series are on track to employ 420 crew, 429 cast and 7,060 extras in California. Approved conditionally for $15.4 million in tax credits, they will spend $61.4 million in qualified expenditures, which is the portion of total expenditures allocated for wages to below-the-line workers and payments to in-state vendors.

This TV application period, which was held May 21-25, was open only to relocating series and recurring series already accepted into the tax credit program. In addition to the two new relocating projects announced today, 26 recurring series in various stages of production are currently in the program and eligible for tax credits. Since the launch of Program 2.0 in 2015, a total of 66 television projects — including new TV series, pilots, movies of the week, miniseries and relocating TV series — have been accepted.