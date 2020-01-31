TV Ratings: 'Good Place' Ends on Up Note, 'Station 19' Stays Solid

The ABC drama comes down some from its series-high audience a week ago but still posts one of its better performances to date.

The series finale of The Good Place Thursday night delivered the show's best same-day ratings since its season premiere. ABC's Station 19 cooled some from last week's series-high premiere but still drew one of the larger audiences of its two season-plus run so far, helping the network lead the night among adults 18-49.

The Good Place scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, tying its same-day season high, and 2.35 million viewers, the most since the season premiere, pending updates; the finale ran 72 minutes including commercials. (The Good Place more than doubles its initial numbers with a week of delayed and digital viewing.) An after-show with the cast and Seth Meyers drew a 0.6 and 2.06 million viewers. On either side of the finale, Superstore (0.7 in 18-49, 2.78 million viewers) and Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 3.62 million) were even with their last outings.

Station 19 couldn't match last week's series highs, but its 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.08 million viewers are ahead of last season's averages. Grey's Anatomy (1.1, 5.55 million) and A Million Little Things (0.6, 3.82 million) also came down some.

CBS' Young Sheldon, with 8.6 million viewers, was the most-watched show of the night by a good margin, and it drew a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo. The Unicorn (5.8 million, 0.6), Mom (6 million, 0.7) and Carol's Second Act (4.64 million, 0.6) were all steady. The season finale of Evil ticked up in adults 18-49 to 0.5 and averaged 3.21 million viewers.

Rookie comedy Outmatched scored a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 2.32 million viewers in its second week on Fox, holding most of lead-in Last Man Standing's (0.7, 3.93 million) demo rating but dropping a steep 41 percent in viewers. Deputy improved a bit in the demo to 0.6 and was steady in viewers with 3.29 million. The CW's Supernatural and Legacies each posted a 0.3 in adults 18-49.

ABC's 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 in primetime was good enough to lead the night. CBS, Fox and NBC finished in a three-way tie for second at 0.6. Univision was close behind at 0.5, beating out the 0.4 for Telemundo and the 0.3 for The CW.

