TV Ratings: 'Good Place,' Other NBC Comedies Grow

The network avoids the usual Halloween decline as all of its Thursday shows improve in total viewers.

NBC avoided the usual Halloween declines in Thursday's ratings, as all four of its comedies and Law & Order: SVU all improved on their last outings in total viewers. All but Superstore also built in adults 18-49.

ABC was less fortunate, with its three dramas all declining, and Fox's Thursday Night Football was also a bit on the low side.

Perfect Harmony (0.5 rating in adults 18-49), The Good Place (0.7) and SVU (0.7) all tied their same-day season highs in the demographic for NBC. Will & Grace (0.6) also improved on last week's premiere. Superstore dipped in adults 18-49 to 0.7, but its 3.14 million viewers are a season high. The other four shows also added viewers week to week.

The network's lineup also gets substantial gains from delayed and digital viewing: NBC says The Good Place's Sept. 26 season premiere has grown by nearly five times in adults 18-49 (0.66 to 3.26) after 35 days, while SVU has quadrupled. Superstore has tripled its premiere number and Perfect Harmony has almost done so, going from 0.53 to 1.54.

At ABC, Grey's Anatomy is at a season-low 1.1 in adults 18-49 to start — though that's still the best non-sports rating of the night. A Million Little Things (0.7) and How to Get Away With Murder (0.4) tied their season lows.

Thursday Night Football is at 10.19 million viewers in the fast nationals, up a little from last week's early figures. Fox's telecast will adjust up significantly in the final ratings but still projects to be among the smaller audiences for the season so far.

CBS took Halloween off, airing a full night of reruns. The CW's special 13 Scariest Movies of All Time drew a 0.2 in adults 18-49, and an episode of Mysteries Decoded came in at 0.1.

Fox easily led primetime among adults 18-49 with a 2.8 rating, pending updates. ABC is second at 0.7, a little head of NBC's 0.6. CBS and Telemundo tied at 0.5, Univision averaged 0.2 and The CW trailed at 0.2.

