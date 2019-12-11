'Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik' Renewed at Comedy Central

The comedian's interview show is the first pickup for the Viacom channel since the company's merger with CBS and a management shake-up.

Comedy Central is staying in business with Anthony Jeselnik.

The ViacomCBS-owned cabler has renewed the comedian's interview show, Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik, for a second season. The show is set to return in 2020 (a specific date hasn't been set) for an eight-episode run, up from six for its first season.

The renewal is the first for Comedy Central since the Viacom-CBS merger closed in early December, and the first since longtime network head Kent Alterman departed amid a management shake-up. Chris McCarthy, who oversees MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo, added Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land to his purview ahead of the merger.

"Anthony has a knack for wit and irony in the flow of conversation, which makes him a hilarious and great interviewer," said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, co-heads of original content for Comedy Central. "It'll be a treat to see him continue to push boundaries with an all-new lineup of comedian friends."

Said Jeselnik, "I love making this show and look forward to continuing Comedy Central's unprecedented winning streak through 2020."

Good Talk, which premiered in September, features Jeselnik talking with fellow comics about their careers and influences, along with "elegantly bizarre" studio segments. First-season guests were Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal and David Spade. Episodes are also available as podcasts.

The series is part of a multiplatform deal Jeselnik signed with Comedy Central in 2018. He also co-hosts podcast The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project with NFL Network writer and podcaster Gregg Rosenthal. He previously hosted late-night show The Jeselnik Offensive and starred in stand-up special Caligula for Comedy Central, both in 2013.

Jeselnik, Christie Smith and Meaghan Rady executive produce Good Talk, with Rady serving as showrunner.