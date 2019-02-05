'Good Trouble' Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

Executives from the network surprised the cast of 'The Fosters' spinoff with the announcement at Tuesday's TCA session.

Freeform is showing early confidence in Good Trouble.

The younger-skewing, Disney-owned cable network has handed out an early second-season renewal for The Fosters spinoff. The news was announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, where executives surprised the cast with the pickup.

Good Trouble, picked up with a 13-episode order, follows Callie Adams Foster (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez) as they head off on their own to work in L.A.

Since launching Jan. 8, Good Trouble has struggled to live up to its Fosters ratings but has shown promising signs of growth. Its most recent telecast surged to a series high among women 18-34 and 18-49 as well as total viewers (632,000). Factoring in three days of DVR, the same episode delivered its biggest increases in adults 18-34 and adults 18-49. Perhaps more important for the social media-driven Freeform, fan engagement continues to be strong as the series draws positive word-of-mouth buzz among the cabler's key demos.

Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, Bradley Bredeweg as well as Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez and Mitchell exec produce. The series is produced by Lopez's Nyuorican Productions and owned in-house.

Good Trouble is part of a Freeform scripted slate that includes recently renewed Black-ish spinoff, Grown-ish, newly ordered Party of Five, The Bold Type, Cloak and Dagger, Siren and the upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff, The Perfectionist, as well as Kenya Barris' Besties and Everything's Gonna Be Okay.