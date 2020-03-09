Goran Višnjić to Play Dracula in ABC Drama 'The Brides'

The former 'ER' and 'Timeless' star will play the iconic vampire in the pilot from 'Riverdale's' Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

ABC's vampire drama The Brides has found its Dracula.

Former ER and Timeless star Goran Višnjić will play the iconic character in the pilot from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, prolific producer Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV.

The Brides is a contemporary reimagining of the Dracula story. It centers on a trio of empowered, immortal women — the brides of Dracula — and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige legacy and their nontraditional family. Gina Torres (Suits, Firefly) and Katherine Reis will play two of the brides; the third has yet to be cast. Chis Mason and Sophia Tatum also star.

In this version of the story, Dracula, the powerful, ageless and iconic King of Night who turned each of his three brides, is left for dead at his destroyed castle in the Carpathian mountains while his three wives, Cleo (Torres), Renee and Lily (Reis), flee to start a new life together.

Višnjić played Dr. Luka Kovac on NBC's ER for nine years. In addition to NBC's Timeless, other recent credits include Hulu's Dollface, Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet and CBS' Extant. He is repped by Management 360, WME and attorney Barry Tyerman.

The Brides was initially developed at NBC back in 2015, when it had a script order, before resurfacing at ABC this year. The project fits in with ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke's stated goal of making ABC the No. 1 broadcaster for women again.

Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti are executive producing with Berlanti Productions topper Sarah Schechter. Maggie Kiley (Riverdale, American Horror Story) will direct and exec produce the pilot.