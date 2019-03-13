Gordon Ramsay and James Corden Try to Outrun Each Other in Treadmill Trivia Quiz

The chef and late-night host had to correctly answer questions about cooking and boy bands in the segment on Tuesday's episode of 'The Late Late Show.'

Gordon Ramsay went head to head against James Corden in a trivia game on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

The segment opened with the two competitors standing on treadmills. After the host said that the game was inspired by Ramsay's previous request that they run the Los Angeles Marathon together, Corden explained that guest Piper Perabo would ask them questions that the other competitor is an expert at. While Corden would answer questions about cooking, Ramsay was told he would have to answer trivia questions about boy bands.

The host also explained that the controls on the treadmills had been swapped, so they could control the incline and speed of the other players treadmill based on if they answer the questions correctly or not.

The game began when Perabo asked Ramsay to name three Backstreet Boys members. The chef was unable to name a member of the brand, so Corden increased his speed.

The host was then asked to name the main ingredient in an omelet, which he correctly said was eggs.

Ramsay was next asked to list the Jonas Brothers from youngest to oldest. While he correctly guessed that Nick was the youngest member, he said "O.J." was the middle brother. Corden raised Ramsay's speed so that he was lightly jogging.

Corden was later asked how many teaspoons are in a tablespoon. While he tried to calculate the answer, Ramsay grew impatient and increased his speed.

Perabo asked Ramsay how many members are in the band BTS and he responded, "Who the f--- are BTS?" The chef guessed that there were 7 members in the band. To celebrate his correct answer, Ramsay increased Corden's treadmill speed.

For Corden's next question, he was asked which grain farina is part of. "Who knows that?" he yelled as he continued to run. The timer ran out and the host's speed was increased again.

Ramsay was asked which One Direction member left the band in 2015. Corden shouted that the question "was too easy," though Ramsay was still unable to guess the correct answer and joked that Simon Cowell was the answer.

The two competitors struggled to answer the questions as the speed of their treadmills continued to increase. "I can't hear a word you're saying," said Corden after Perabo asked him a question. Meanwhile, Ramsay announced that he ripped his pants.

Corden eventually concluded the game when he correctly answered that Ramsay's signature Beef Wellington recipe required one bottle of red wine.

Watch the full game below.