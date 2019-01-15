'Grace and Frankie' Renewed for Season 6 at Netflix

The news comes ahead of Friday's fifth season bow.

Netflix is keeping Grace and Frankie around.

Days before its fifth season premiere, the streaming giant has handed out a sixth-season renewal to the comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

The single-camera comedy, about two women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands (Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen) reveal that they're gay and leave them for each other hails, from Skydance Television. The series has been an awards season player for Netflix, receiving multiple Emmy nominations for stars Tomlin and Fonda.

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris created the show, which has a favorable audience score of 87 percent on RottenTomatoes.com. (Seasons three and four have a rare 100 percent fresh rating.)

Grace and Frankie is Netflix's longest-running live-action scripted comedy series.

Season five premieres Friday; season six will bow in 2020.