'Grace and Frankie' Renewed for Seventh and Final Season at Netflix

Grace and Frankie is going out with a record.

The comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin has been renewed for a supersized seventh and final season.

With the 16-episode pickup, Grace and Frankie will wrap with a total of 94 episodes — three more than Netflix's recently wrapped hourlong dramedy Orange Is the New Black. Had Netflix not granted the three additional episodes, Grace and Frankie would have tied Orange in terms of produced episodes.

"It's thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of aging, will be the oldest show on Netflix," co-creators and showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris said in a statement Wednesday.

The renewal continues the comedy's track record of earning a pickup ahead of its upcoming season; the sixth season will return in January 2020. Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughan and Ethan Embry will all return for the Skydance-produced comedy's final season.

"Since its premiere in 2015, Grace and Frankie has expertly and hilariously demystified the experience of growing older and given a voice to the fastest growing segment of our population,” stated Netflix vp originals Cindy Holland. "Jane, Lily, Sam and Martin have become role models for fans that span generations around the world, and we are so proud to have been a part of the show’s journey from day one. A special thanks to Marta, Howard, and the team at Skydance, who have been superb partners every step of the way."

With Grace and Frankie's end in sight, Netflix continues to bring many of its longest-running originals to a conclusion. Jenji Kohan's Orange Is the New Black wrapped up earlier this year after seven seasons and House of Cards — the streamer's first-ever scripted original — concluded (without star Kevin Spacey) after six seasons in late 2018.

"We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season," Fonda and Tomlin said in a joint statement. "We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We've outlasted so many things — just hope we don't outlast the planet."



Grace and Frankie is part of a scripted roster at Skydance — founded by David Ellison — that also includes Amazon's Jack Ryan, Apple's Foundation, Audience Network's Condor and Netflix's Altered Carbon.

“David, Marcy [Ross] and I, along with the entire team at Skydance couldn’t be prouder to have Grace and Frankie launch our television division. We are thankful to our partners at Netflix who stepped up to make a show for people who didn’t see themselves on television,” said Skydance chief creative officer Dana Goldberg. “Seven seasons later Grace and Frankie has captured the zeitgeist and audiences of all ages thanks to the brilliant vision of Marta Kauffman and Howard Morris and the incredible talent of our cast led by legends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin."

Grace and Frankie has earned 11 Emmy and six SAG nominations so far. A premiere date for the final season has not yet been determined.