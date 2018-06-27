Grace Park Books First Series Regular Role Since Quitting 'Hawaii Five-0'

Grace Park is making her small-screen return.

Nearly a year to the day after the actress quit Hawaii Five-0 following a salary parity negotiation, Park has booked her first series regular role since her seven-season stint on the CBS reboot. Park has joined the cast of ABC's This Is Us-like drama A Million Little Things in a recasting.

The hourlong dramedy revolves around a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, are all stuck in their lives, but when one of them dies unexpectedly, it's just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

Park will take on the role of Katherine, a working mother and lone breadwinner in her family. She's married to Eddie (David Giuntoli). She replaces Anne Son, who portrayed the role in the pilot.

Park joins an ensemble cast that includes Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, James Roday, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Stephanie Szostak and Lizzy Greene.

The hourlong dramedy hails from ABC Studios, DJ Nash and Kapital Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. A Million Little Things will debut Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC. A specific premiere date has not yet been determined.

Park, repped by the Characters Agency and Capstone Talent, quit Hawaii Five-0 (alongside Daniel Dae Kim) following a seven-season run. Both actors had asked for salary parity with the show's top white male stars and, while producers CBS Television Studios offered what was said to be a significant pay bump, it did not match the rate the leads receive.