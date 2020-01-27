TV Ratings: Grammys Down a Little in Early Ratings

As they usually do, the Grammy Awards ruled Sunday's ratings — although they were down a little year to year.

The 62nd annual awards, airing on their earliest date since 2013, drew 16.54 million viewers and a 4.7 rating among adults 18-49 in the fast national ratings, the earliest — and least accurate — figures available at publication time. Those numbers are down about 8 percent and 6 percent from the comparable figures for the 2019 awards. This post will be updated with more accurate numbers later in the day.

Last year's ceremony ended up with 19.88 million viewers and a 5.6 in the 18-49 demographic.

The small downturn for the Grammys mirrors that of NBC's Golden Globes broadcast in January: It was down by a slight 2 percent in viewers and 10 percent in adults 18-49.

Sunday's Grammys broadcast is on track for its smallest audience since 2008 (17.18 million viewers) or 2009 (19.04 million). The all-time low in viewers came in 2006, when 17 million people tuned in.

Only a handful of first-run shows aired opposite the Grammys. An ABC News special on the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant drew 2.46 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic. NBC's American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. the World averaged 2.16 million viewers and a 0.4 in adults 18-49. The CW's Batwoman and Supergirl (both 0.2 in the demo) were both steady.

CBS easily led Sunday's 18-49 rankings with a 4.1 rating, pending updates. ABC finished second with a 0.7. NBC and Telemundo tied for third place with 0.4. Fox and Univision also tied, with 0.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.2.

