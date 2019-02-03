This Week in TV: Grammys, 'The Walking Dead' and 'PEN15'

A new season of 'One Day at a Time' also arrives in the week of Feb. 4.

CBS follows up the Super Bowl with another big event in the week of Feb. 4. The zombie apocalypse also kicks back into gear, and a streaming fave is back after a close call last year.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to some worthy options. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

Grammys: The 61st annual awards (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, Feb. 10, CBS), honoring the best of the past year in music, will feature performances by Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus and many more. Alicia Keys hosts.

Returning: The third season of Man With a Plan brings Matt LeBlanc and Co. back to your screens at 8:30 p.m. Monday on CBS.

Finale: The 14th season of Criminal Minds comes to a close at 10 p.m. Wednesday on CBS. It will tee up the show's final season in 2019-20.

On cable …

Returning: Life without Rick Grimes continues for the denizens of The Walking Dead (9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, AMC), which begins the back half of season nine. The episodes will bring a new antagonist for the group in the Whisperers, and where things left off raised serious questions about everyone's survival.

Also returning: A new set of 2 Dope Queens specials (11 p.m. Friday, HBO); season three of Ride With Norman Reedus (midnight Sunday, Feb. 10, AMC).

New: Miniseries American Soul (9 p.m. Tuesdsay, BET) dramatizes the life of Soul Train creator and host Don Cornelius, played by Sinqua Walls (Power, Once Upon a Time).

On streaming …

New: Hulu puts a twist on the teen comedy with PEN15 (Friday), in which adult creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle play seventh-graders — opposite a cast of kids who are actually that age. Expect all the awkwardness.

Also new: Amazon imports British series White Dragon (Friday), about a professor (John Simm) looking into the death of his wife in Hong Kong.

Returning: This is it — season three of One Day at a Time arrives Friday on Netflix after enduring an agonizing wait for word on its fate last year.

In case you missed it …

John Malkovich is the latest in a long line of actors to take on the role of fussy sleuth Hercule Poirot in a new adaptation of Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders. The cast also includes Rupert Grint, Eamon Farren and Andrew Buchan. It's streaming on Amazon.