Grant Gish to Oversee Adult Animation Unit at ViacomCBS

As ViacomCBS continues to aggressively expand its adult animation offerings, the conglomerate has recruited a seasoned executive to oversee its growing slate.

Marvel and Fox alum Grant Gish has been tapped to head a newly launched adult animation division at Chris McCarthy's ViacomCBS' Entertainment & Youth Group.

"Grant has incredible instincts and a supercharged passion for animation. Along with his extraordinary reputation and impressive successes with some of the biggest hits in the genre, from Bob’s Burgers to American Dad — his vision is exactly what we’re looking for to lead our adult animation unit," said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer at ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group.

A former member of The Hollywood Reporter's coveted Next Generation class, Gish developed Marvel's foray into adult animation with series MODOK and Hit-Monkey. The two series were originally poised to be part of an interconnected slate of four animated series, the other two of which were axed as Jeph Loeb's Marvel Television was incorporated under the Kevin Fiege's film division.

During his time at Fox, Gish helped develop Emmy-winning animated favorite Bob's Burgers and oversaw Seth MacFarlane's American Dad.

“I grew up on MTV’s Animation Studios content where I’d run home from school to watch Beavis and Butt-Head eating pretzels on my couch,” said Gish. “With access to such a vast library of IP that will enable us to break through the clutter coupled with the opportunity to create a fresh slate, I couldn’t be more excited to join the E&Y Group that’s growing in droves under Chris and Nina’s leadership.”

McCarthy has been ramping up adult animated fare for Comedy Central, with revivals of Beavis & Butt-Head, the newly ordered Ren & Stimpy as well as Daria spinoff Jodie. Other series are in the works, including a new take on Clone High via MTV Studios.

Gish will begin his new role Aug. 31.

Adult animation continues to be a growth genre on broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. In success, shows like Rick and Morty repeat well and bring in younger audiences and can often lead to profitable merchandising lines. Franchises like Family Guy and Bob's Burgers, for example, are considered to be worth billions. What's more, animated series are able to be produced remotely during the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down hundreds of film and TV projects.