'Great Expectations' Limited Series Set at FX

The team behind FX and the BBC's A Christmas Carol is reuniting for another Charles Dickens adaptation.

The Disney-owned cable network and the British broadcaster have tapped Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, FX's Taboo) to write and executive produce a six-part limited series based on Dickens' Great Expectations. The project is the second in a series of Dickens adaptations commissioned by FX and the BBC.

A Christmas Carol executive producers Ridley Scott and Tom Hardy will also return for Great Expectations. The three-part Christmas Carol, which aired in December, starred Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge. FX says some 10 million people watched the miniseries across all platforms.

"FX is honored to begin the next chapter of collaboration with Steven Knight, Ridley Scott, Tom Hardy and their teams as they reunite for this modern adaption of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations," said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. "Their inaugural Dickens adaptation, A Christmas Carol, was a great success both creatively and commercially. We want to thank our partners at the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker for their support and can’t wait to get to work on this project."

Added Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, "Great Expectations is the second in Steven Knight's series of Dickens adaptations and the perfect choice given its timely and personal narrative. His original take on one of Britain's most loved classics will make it must see drama for a whole new generation."

Great Expectations is a coming-of-age story centered on Pip, an orphan who trains to be a blacksmith and becomes entangled with the eccentric Miss Havisham and her family. Dickens initially released the story as a weekly serial before it was published as a novel.

"Adapting Dickens' work is a delight," said Knight. "I chose Great Expectations as the next work to bring to the screen not just because of the timeless characters, but also because of the very timely story. A story of class mobility and class intransigence, told through an intensely emotional and personal first person narrative. As the son of a blacksmith myself, Pip’s journey from the forge into society is a very special one to me."

Knight will executive produce the limited series with Scott, Hardy, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Mona Qureshi for the BBC, all of whom were involved in A Christmas Carol. Marina Brackenbury is a co-EP. The show comes from FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker.

Great Expectations joins a roster of upcoming projects at FX Networks that includes an anthology series from B.J. Novak, animated pilot Little Demon, the long-gestating Y: The Last Man adaptation, a drama from True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and star Matthew McConaughey, the Jeff Bridges spy drama The Old Man and a limited series based on Stephen King's Carrie, among others.