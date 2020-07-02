'The Great' Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

The dramedy starring Elle Fanning has had solid reviews and, according to the streamer, strong viewership.

Hulu is extending the reign of The Great.

The streamer has renewed the dramedy starring Elle Fanning for a second season following solid reviews and, according to Hulu, solid viewership (like other streaming platforms, the Disney-controlled Hulu doesn't release viewing data). Season two will run 10 episodes, the same as the first.

The Great, from creator Tony McNamara (The Favourite), tells the story of how Catherine the Great (Fanning) rose from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russian history. The occasionally factual series also stars Hoult (Tolkien, X-Men: Apocalypse) as Emperor Peter III, Catherine's husband; the cast also includes Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

The series earned mostly positive reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter's Inkoo Kang writing that The Great is "consistently entertaining" led by stellar performances from Fanning and Hoult.

The Great comes from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. McNamara, who earned an Oscar nomination in 2019 for co-writing The Favourite with Deborah Davis, created and executive produces the series. Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman also executive produce.

The show is part of a roster of original comedies at Hulu that also includes Shrill, Pen15, Dollface, Ramy, High Fidelity and Love, Victor.

