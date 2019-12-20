'Green Eggs and Ham' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix is having a second helping of Green Eggs and Ham.

The streamer has picked up a second season of the animated series loosely based on the classic Dr. Seuss book. Season two —officially titled Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving — will run for 10 episodes, down from 13 for its first run; a return date hasn't been set.

The renewal for Green Eggs and Ham, produced by Warner Bros. Animation, comes six weeks after the show's Nov. 8 debut on Netflix. Season two will continue to follow Guy Am I and Sam I Am as they go around the globe and outside their comfort zones when they get caught between two sides of a delicious conflict.

The star-studded voice cast for the season one featured Adam Devine as Guy and Michael Douglas as Sam, along with Ilana Glazer, Eddie Izzard, Diane Keaton, Jillian Bell, Jeffrey Wright, Tracy Morgan, Daveed Diggs, John Turturro, Billy Eichner and Keegan-Michael Key, who narrates.

Jared Stern (The Lego Batman Movie) created the 2D, hand-drawn series and executive produces with Ellen DeGeneres, Warner Bros. Animation head Sam Register, Mike Karz, David Dobkin and Jeff Kleeman. Helen Kalafatic produces.

The first season took a long road to its November premiere. Netflix ordered the series back in 2015 and gave producers a three-year lead time to bring the show to life, which then turned into four years. Prior to that, Stern had pitched the idea as a feature film in 2013 before revisiting it as a series and getting the blessing of Dr. Seuss' widow, Audrey Geisel.

Netflix has made a major push into animation for both kids and adults, opening its own in-house studio and launching 16 kids' series in 2019 alone. Green Eggs and Ham is part of a family-centric animated roster at the streamer that also includes Dragons: Rescue Riders, Carmen Sandiego, Pinky Malinky and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, along with the upcoming Centaurworld, Oni, Bone (based on Jeff Smith's comic book) Kid Cosmic from Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken and Battle Kitty.