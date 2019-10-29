'Green Lantern' TV Series Among Pair of Greg Berlanti DC Dramas Set at HBO Max

Greg Berlanti continues to add to his record-breaking TV series tally.

The prolific producer behind The CW's rapidly expanding Arrow-verse has set two DC Comics-inspired series at HBO Max, including a new take on Green Lantern and anthology Strange Adventures.

"Both of these original DC properties we’ll be creating for HBO Max will be unlike anything seen on television,” said Berlanti, who now has 21 live-action scripted originals across seven outlets. "An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can’t reveal any more about that just yet."



This is Berlanti's second swing at the world of Green Lantern. He previously penned the screenplay (alongside Michael Green, frequent collaborator Marc Guggenheim and Michael Goldenberg) for the 2011 DC-produced Ryan Reynolds feature. That movie was met with negative reviews and was considered a flop. (It grossed $219 million vs. a budget of $200 million.)

Additional details, including a writer for Green Lantern, episode count and when it would be available, are being kept under wraps.

Strange Adventure, meanwhile, is an anthology that explores characters across the sprawling DC Comics world. The hourlong drama will explore closed-ended morality tales about the intersecting lives of mortals and superhumans. It is based on DC characters and, like all Berlanti-produced shows, produced by Warner Bros. TV and Greg Berlanti Productions. GBP topper Sarah Schechter will exec produce alongside John Stephens (Gotham, the original Gossip Girl). Charlie Huston (Gotham) will produce, while Selwyn Seyfu Hinds (The Twilight Zone) will serve as a consulting producer.

Green Lantern and Strange Adventures bring Berlanti's HBO Max TV show tally to four and join Kaley Cuoco drama The Flight Attendant and LGBTQ-themed docuseries Equal on the forthcoming platform. He's also earmarked to produced four YA-focused feature films for the service, which is set to launch in May with a roster of originals and extensive library titles from across WarnerMedia's portfolio.

The announcement was part of a wave of news made Tuesday during HBO Max's formal unveiling.

All told, Berlanti now has an eye-popping 21 TV series across seven different platforms. They are: The CW's Katy Keene, Batwoman, Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale and All American; Fox's Prodigal Son; NBC's Blindspot; CBS' God Friended Me; DC Universe's Titans, Doom Patrol and Stargirl; Netflix's You, Chilling Adventurs of Sabrina and The Girls on the Bus; and HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, Green Lantern, Strange Adventures and docuseries Equal. All of the series are produced by Warner Bros. TV, where Berlanti is under a massive $400 million overall deal that includes financial incentives to see his list of TV series grow.