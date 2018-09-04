Greg Berlanti, 'All American' Co-Executive Producer Team for Criminal Justice Drama at ABC

Greg Berlanti is reteaming with All American co-executive producer Nkechi Carroll for a timely drama set up at ABC.

The Disney-owned network has handed out a sizable put-pilot commitment to an untitled project written by Carroll about a woman who moves to North Carolina to work as a police chief and who learns that the small town's criminal justice system is run entirely by women of color.

Carroll, who serves as a co-exec producer on The CW's upcoming Berlanti-produced drama All American, will pen the script and exec produce the Warner Bros. TV entry. Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions topper Sarah Schechter will also exec produce alongside Brownstone Productions' Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman.

The project is the first sale for Carroll via the overall deal she signed in April with Warner Bros. TV. Berlanti and Banks' respective production companies are both also housed at Warners. Carroll, the writer-producer who counts Fox's Rosewood and The Resident among her credits, landed at WBTV with multiple studios vying for her services. She had a long history at 20th Century Fox Television, having come up on Fox's Bones and working on The Finder, in addition to developing multiple scripts for Fox and NBC. Before working in television writing, Carroll was an economist at the Federal Reserve for a lengthy stint after college. She grew up in Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, the U.K. and the U.S., and speaks multiple languages. Carroll is keenly interested in continuing to promote diverse voices and experiences in her work.

Here's the official description of the untitled drama: No one needs a second chance more than recently divorced and unemployed Chelsea Barnum. When she packs up her kids and moves from the big city to the small town of Sutter, North Carolina, to accept a job as the new police chief, what she finds is something unimaginable — a criminal justice system run entirely by women of color. What started out as a second chance at a career ends up becoming a second chance at life, as together these women revolutionize crime and punishment while restoring hope, community and humanity to a town that desperately needs it.

The Carroll script is Berlanti's second sale of the broadcast development season and joins The CW's Batwoman, which is being developed as a stand-alone series after actress Ruby Rose makes her debut as the lesbian superhero in the network's annual DC crossover in December. Berlanti has a TV-record 14 scripted original shows on the air — including The CW's All American — under his recently renewed $400 million overall deal, which includes incentives for additional series.

Banks, who exec produces Hulu's upcoming comedy series Shrill, is currently writing, directing, producing and appearing in Charlie's Angels. She also is producing and appearing in Flora Greeson's Queen for a Day. Banks and Handelman are repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.



Carroll is repped by WME and Felker Toczek; Berlanti is with WME.

All American bows Oct. 10 on The CW.