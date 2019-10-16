Greg Berlanti, Jim Parsons Team for LGBTQ-Focused Docuseries at HBO Max

The four-part series marks the first show to come from Warner Horizon Unscripted TV's new documentary series unit.

Greg Berlanti and Jim Parsons are teaming for an LGBTQ-focused docuseries set up at HBO Max.

Titled Equal, the four-part docuseries chronicles the landmark events and forgotten heroes of the LGBTQ+ movement. Each hourlong episode brings to life the stakes and deadlines of historical events that have not yet been given their due. The series will feature high-end re-enactments, never-before-seen footage and capture the emotions of the times with messages just as relevant as today, HBO Max says.

LGBTQ+ pioneers featured in the series will include Harry Hay, the Daughters of Bilitis, Christine Jorgensen and Bayard Rustin. The fourth episode chronicles the Stonewall Riots from start to finish as well as the first Pride event, the year after Stonewall.

“In June, we commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which shepherded in a new era for LGBTQ+ pride. While we know the story behind that fateful summer night, there’s a lot of fascinating, untold history of the patriots, artists, and thinkers who paved the way,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vp nonfiction at HBO Max. “It’s time to share their heroic tales, and we could not have more perfect partners in Jim Parsons, Greg Berlanti, Jon Jashni and Scout to introduce our HBO Max audience to these historical trailblazers.”

The series hails from Warner Horizon Unscripted TV's new documentary unit. Berlanti and Parsons — who each have overall deals with Warner Horizon parent Warner Bros. TV — will exec produce via their respective production companies, Berlanti Productions and That's Wonderful Productions. Mike Darnell, president of unscripted and alternative at Warner Bros., will oversee alongside Brooke Karzen. Scout Productions' David Collins, Michael Williams (The Fog of War), Rob Eric (Queer Eye) and Joel Chiodi will exec produce. Berlanti Productions topper Sarah Schechter will also exec produce for the company. Parsons' husband and That's Wonderful partner Todd Spiewak will also exec produce. Raintree Ventures' Jon Jashni (Lost in Space) will also exec produce.

“We are extremely proud to partner with these groundbreaking producers on a subject this important, at a time this critical,” said Darnell. “What a perfect project to launch Warner Horizon Unscripted Television’s new documentary series unit.”

Equal is Berlanti's latest effort for HBO Max — and second with a cast member from Big Bang Theory. It joins Kaley Cuoco-fronted scripted drama The Flight Attendant on the TV side and a slate of four YA-focused feature films. HBO Max, set to launch in the spring, will be the exclusive (domestic) streaming home to the entire 12-season run of Big Bang Theory.

For Parsons, Equal becomes the actor's latest producing project and joins Netflix's shortform comedy Special and CBS' Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon. His next acting roles are two Ryan Murphy-produced Netflix projects: TV movie The Boys in the Band (based on the Broadway show in which he starred) as well as scripted series Hollywood.

For HBO Max, meanwhile, this is the streaming platform's latest docuseries and joins Ellen DeGeneres-produced Finding Einstein.

All told, this is Berlanti's 20th show in the works and first unscripted series. All told, he has business at four of the five broadcast networks as well as streamers DC Universe, HBO Max and Netflix.