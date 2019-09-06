Greg Berlanti, 'Supergirl' Showrunners Set Family Drama at NBC

Greg Berlanti and Supergirl showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner are extending their relationship.

The trio are re-teaming to develop drama Tribeca, based on the Korean series SKY Castle, which has landed a put-pilot commitment at NBC.

From Warner Bros. TV, where Berlanti, Queller and Rovner are each under separate overall deals, Tribeca is described as a sophisticated family drama set in New York's most expensive ZIP code. The drama explores the inner lives of a group of families and the lengths they will go to ensure their children succeed, regardless of the cost.



Queller and Rovner will pen the script and exec produce alongside Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions topper Sarah Schechter. SKY Castle's Hyun Mi Yoo, Hyuntak Jo and Joon Suh Park will exec produce for JTBC.

This marks Berlanti's latest broadcast sale of the 2019-2020 development season, joining ABC's missing persons drama Found (which reteams him with All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro). The prolific producer currently has a TV record 19 series on the air/in the works across seven outlets, including four of five broadcast networks. He most recently reteamed with friend and frequent collaborator Julie Plec for The Girls on the Bus, which landed at Netflix following a multiple outlet bidding war. Tribeca extends his relationship with NBC, where he has the final season of Blindspot in the works.

In addition to Supergirl, Queller's credits include Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls. Rovner's résumé includes Dallas, Private Practice and Crossing Jordan.