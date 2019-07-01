'Gremlins' Animated Prequel Comedy Picked Up to Series at Warner Streaming

The adult-focused comedy becomes the latest pickup for WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer platform that is set to launch in the fourth quarter.

WarnerMedia is continuing to aggressively ramp up its roster of originals ahead of the fourth-quarter debut of its direct-to-consumer streaming service.

After placing its Gremlins animated prequel comedy in development back in February, the unnamed Warner streamer has handed out a 10-episode series order for the adult-focused project.

Titled Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, the series is set in Shanghai in the 1920s and reveals the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 feature film) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.



Tze Chun (Gotham) serves as the writer on the new Gremlins. Amblin Television's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey as well as Sam Register will exec produce. The latter trio are also attached to a rebooted take on Animaniacs for Hulu.Chun and Brendan Hay (Robot Chicken) will serve as co-exec producers, while Dan Krall (Coraline) will produce. As is typically the case with reboots, it helps to have the original producers attached to the new takes and such is the case with Gremlins, as Warners and Amblin produced the 1984 and 1990 features.

Gremlins is the latest series earmarked for WarnerMedia's forthcoming streaming service, which is set to launch in beta in the fourth quarter of the year. It joins Kaley Cuoco thriller The Flight Attendant, Paul Feig's comedic anthology Love Lifes tarring Anna Kendrick; Ansel Egort drama Tokyo Vice, Dune: The Sisterhood,half-hour comedy Made for Love (half-hour comedy) and limited series Station Eleven.

The Gremlins pickup arrives as adult-focused animated comedies remain in high demand across broadcast (with Fox prepping for a world without Family Guy and The Simpsons) and streamers including Netflix (BoJack Horseman, Disjointed), Hulu (Solar Opposites, the four Marvel shows), Amazon (Invincible, Undone), Apple (Central Park) and CBS All Access (Star Trek: Lower Decks).