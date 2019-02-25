'Gremlins' Animated Series in Development for WarnerMedia Streaming Service

The series would be a prequel to the film franchise.

Gremlins could be getting a new life on WarnerMedia's forthcoming streaming service.

The company is developing an animated series based on the film franchise. Tze Chun (Gotham, Once Upon a Time) will write and executive produce, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Warner Bros. Television and Amblin Television are set to produce.

Warner Bros. and Amblin, who produced the 1984 and 1990 movies on which the show is based, declined comment.

The series would be a prequel to the films following Gizmo, the Mogwai at the center of the movies, and a young version of Mr. Wing (played by Keye Luke in the films) as they go on adventures in the years before Gizmo ends up in the care of Billy Peltz (Zach Galligan).

Chun, who's also the founder of comic-book publisher TKO Studios, is repped by WME and Morris Yorn.

WarnerMedia's streaming service is set to launch later in 2019, but original programming likely won't start rolling out until 2020. Library content from WarnerMedia properties will make up the "beta" version of the service, as Kevin Reilly, chief creative officer for the service and at Turner, has called it.

WarnerMedia announced plans for its streaming service in October 2018, later saying it would be offered in three pricing tiers, ranging from a "starter movie package" for the first tier, with original material, library and licensed content in the higher ones.

The Gremlins news also comes amid an animation boom on TV that has seen animated shows for both adults and kids proliferate across traditional and streaming outlets. WarnerMedia's DC Universe streaming service has one animated show, Young Justice: Outsiders, already running and plans to launch a second, Harley Quinn, later in 2019.

Variety first reported the news.