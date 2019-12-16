Greta Thunberg Documentary in the Works at Hulu

The film will follow the teenage climate activist and recently named Time Person of the Year.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will be the subject of a Hulu documentary.

The film, which has the working title Greta, will follow the 16-year-old from Sweden from when she started a school strike for climate change awareness in 2018 through her rise on the international stage. Nathan Grossman is directing, and Cecilia Nessen and Fredrik Heinig produce via B-Reel Films. It's set to premiere sometime in 2020.

In August 2018, Thunberg, then 15, began her school strike with this question for adults: If you don't care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school? The strike soon mushroomed into a global movement and made Greta, a quiet girl on the autism spectrum, into a world-famous activist.

The filmmakers have been following Thunberg since the early days of the school strike through meetings with governments and her appearance at the United Nations in the fall. She was named Time magazine's Person of the Year last week, the youngest person to receive the title.

Greta joins a roster of feature-length documentaries on Hulu that also includes Minding the Gap, Ask Dr. Ruth, Untouchable, Fyre Fraud and Hillary. The streamer also recently picked up docuseries Vice Investigates.

