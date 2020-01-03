Gretchen Carlson to Host Interview Show From Blumhouse TV

The former Fox News anchor has a deal with the indie producer, which was behind Showtime's 'The Loudest Voice.'

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson is partnering with Blumhouse Television to develop an interview series.

The show, part of a deal Carlson has signed with Blumhouse, would be the first of its kind for the indie studio, which produced Showtime's limited series The Loudest Voice about Fox News founder Roger Ailes. Naomi Watts played Carlson in the series, which dramatized Ailes' (Russell Crowe) career and the sexual harassment suit brought by Carlson that eventually led to his leaving the network.

The untitled interview series, which doesn't yet have an outlet attached, would feature Carlson and guests discussing topical, provocative subjects, including the #MeToo movement and its evolution.

"Gretchen is one of the most respected news anchors and a formidable advocate for women’s empowerment. Since developing The Loudest Voice, our respect for her has only increased,” said Blumhouse TV co-presidents Jeremy Gold and Marci Wiseman. “We see a kindred spirit in Gretchen, who is unafraid to shine a light where others may not dare to look, and we’re happy that she has made Blumhouse a home."

Said Carlson, "Since filing my lawsuit three years ago, helping to tell the stories of brave women and giving a voice to the voiceless has become my passion. I am thrilled to be partnering with Blumhouse as I continue to explore more untold stories and create a platform for necessary conversations."

Carlson hosted documentaries on NXIVM and the college admissions bribery case for Lifetime last year, tied to movies the cabler produced about the two subjects. She's also a co-founder of Lift Our Voices, along with former Fox News colleagues Julie Roginsky and Diana Falzone, that aims to end non-disclosure agreements and confidentiality provisions that can stifle disclosure of workplace harassment. She is repped by ICM Partners and Untitled Entertainment.

In addition to The Loudest Voice, Blumhouse TV has produced HBO's Sharp Objects and The Normal Heart, USA's The Purge (based on the Blumhouse movie franchise), Showtime's upcoming Good Lord Bird and Hulu's monthly anthology Into the Dark.

Deadline first reported the news.