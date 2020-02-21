TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' Hit 4-Week Viewer Highs

CBS' 'Young Sheldon' and NBC's 'Superstore' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' also grow their total audiences Thursday, and Univision scores with its 'Premio Lo Nuestro' awards show.

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 drew their largest same-day viewership since their Jan. 23 return. CBS' Young Sheldon also grew its total-viewer tally and is near a season high, and three of NBC's four comedies posted viewer gains as well. Univision also scored solid numbers with its annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards show.

Grey's Anatomy was the top primetime show on the broadcast networks in adults 18-49 with a 1.1 rating, and its 5.99 million viewers were the most for the show since its Jan. 23 return. Station 19 (1.0, 6.27 million) was up in both adults 18-49 and viewers, while A Million Little Things (0.6, 3.66 million) was even with last week's airing.

Young Sheldon was, per usual, the most-watched program in primetime with 9.03 million viewers, just shy of its season high of 9.05 million. It held steady in adults 18-49 with a 1.0 rating. The Unicorn (6 million, 0.7), Mom (6.29 million, 0.7), Carol's Second Act (4.74 million, 0.6) and Tommy (4.69 million, 0.4) were all in line with recent outings as well.

At NBC, Superstore (0.7 in adults 18-49, 2.68 million viewers), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6, 1.92 million) and Law & Order: SVU (0.7, 3.43 million) made week-to-week gains in both the demo and total viewers. Will & Grace (0.4, 2.03 million) added a few viewers, and Indebted (0.4, 1.56 million) ticked up in adults 18-49 while matching last week's viewer tally.

Premio Lo Nuestro recorded a 1.0 in adults 18-49 and 2.79 million viewers for Univision, about double the Spanish-language broadcaster's usual primetime averages. Fox's Last Man Standing ticked up to 0.7 in the demo, while Outmatched and Deputy (both 0.5) were even with last week's numbers. Katy Keene earned a 0.1 for The CW.

Univision's 1.0 in adults 18-49 led the primetime rankings, edging ABC's 0.9. CBS, Fox and NBC tied for third place with 0.6. Telemundo drew a 0.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

