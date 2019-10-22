1:35pm PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Empire' Increase 7-Day Gains
Grey's Anatomy and Empire both rank among the top shows in delayed-viewing gains for the third week of the TV season. The respective ABC and Fox dramas also had some of the biggest week-to-week boosts in their seven-day numbers.
Grey's Anatomy had the second-largest jump in adults 18-49 in week three, adding 1.15 points to its initial rating to finish at 2.52 with a week of delayed viewing. The long-running ABC drama topped the previous week's performance in both the seven-day boost (from 1.05) and its seven-day total (where it's up from 2.36 in week two).
Fox's Empire performed similarly, outpacing the prior week in both seven-day gain (0.63 vs. 0.5) and final 18-49 rating (1.47 vs. 1.39). Both shows also added more viewers than they had the previous week, with Grey's Anatomy increasing by 3.31 million viewers (vs. 2.99 million) and Empire adding 1.67 million (vs. 1.55 million).
ABC's The Rookie, CBS' Young Sheldon, Fox's 911 and The Masked Singer and NBC's This Is Us, Law & Order: SVU and The Good Place also had larger seven-day gains among adults 18-49 than in the previous week.The Rookie, This Is Us and NBC's Chicago PD increased their total-viewer gains week to week as well.
As was the case in week two, This Is Us got the biggest seven-day boost in adults 18-49, growing by 1.5 points. The ABC drama The Good Doctor added the most total viewers, 5.07 million.
Below are the top 20 shows (including ties) in seven-day gains for the week of Oct. 7.
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live-plus-7 18-49 rating
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|This Is Us
|NBC
|3.16
|1.5
|90%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|2.52
|1.15
|84%
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|1.9
|1.04
|121%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|3.07
|1.03
|50%
|911
|Fox
|2.67
|1.0
|60%
|American Horror Story
|FX
|1.61
|0.96
|148%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.75
|0.95
|119%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.89
|0.9
|91%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|1.67
|0.88
|111%
|The Walking Dead
|AMC
|2.17
|0.87
|67%
|Modern Family
|ABC
|1.82
|0.87
|92%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.47
|0.82
|126%
|Stumptown
|ABC
|1.35
|0.77
|133%
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|1.61
|0.75
|87%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|1.32
|0.75
|132%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.9
|0.73
|62%
|SWAT
|CBS
|1.25
|0.69
|123%
|NCIS
|CBS
|1.79
|0.66
|58%
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|1.61
|0.64
|66%
|Empire
|Fox
|1.47
|0.63
|75%
|The Good Place
|NBC
|1.22
|0.63
|107%
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live-plus-7 viewers (000s)
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|10,660
|5,068
|91%
|This Is Us
|NBC
|11,938
|4,672
|64%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|9,866
|4,594
|87%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|11,955
|4,311
|56%
|Bull
|CBS
|10,384
|4,268
|70%
|NCIS
|CBS
|15,260
|4,055
|36%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|10,272
|3,930
|62%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|7,524
|3,921
|109%
|911
|Fox
|11,010
|3,648
|50%
|Stumptown
|ABC
|6,933
|3,500
|102%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|11,176
|3,469
|45%
|SWAT
|CBS
|7,170
|3,434
|92%
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|10,124
|3,429
|51%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|9,406
|3,309
|54%
|Emergence
|ABC
|6,349
|3,245
|105%
|FBI
|CBS
|11,940
|3,236
|37%
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|7,903
|3,127
|65%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|7,250
|3,014
|71%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|10,433
|2,959
|40%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|10,072
|2,951
|41%
Source: Nielsen
