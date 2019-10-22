TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Empire' Increase 7-Day Gains

The ABC and Fox dramas put up stronger numbers in the delayed-view rankings than they did the previous week.

Grey's Anatomy and Empire both rank among the top shows in delayed-viewing gains for the third week of the TV season. The respective ABC and Fox dramas also had some of the biggest week-to-week boosts in their seven-day numbers.

Grey's Anatomy had the second-largest jump in adults 18-49 in week three, adding 1.15 points to its initial rating to finish at 2.52 with a week of delayed viewing. The long-running ABC drama topped the previous week's performance in both the seven-day boost (from 1.05) and its seven-day total (where it's up from 2.36 in week two).

Fox's Empire performed similarly, outpacing the prior week in both seven-day gain (0.63 vs. 0.5) and final 18-49 rating (1.47 vs. 1.39). Both shows also added more viewers than they had the previous week, with Grey's Anatomy increasing by 3.31 million viewers (vs. 2.99 million) and Empire adding 1.67 million (vs. 1.55 million).

ABC's The Rookie, CBS' Young Sheldon, Fox's 911 and The Masked Singer and NBC's This Is Us, Law & Order: SVU and The Good Place also had larger seven-day gains among adults 18-49 than in the previous week.The Rookie, This Is Us and NBC's Chicago PD increased their total-viewer gains week to week as well.

As was the case in week two, This Is Us got the biggest seven-day boost in adults 18-49, growing by 1.5 points. The ABC drama The Good Doctor added the most total viewers, 5.07 million.

Below are the top 20 shows (including ties) in seven-day gains for the week of Oct. 7.

Adults 18-49

Show Network Live-plus-7 18-49 rating Change from live + SD % change from live + SD This Is Us NBC 3.16 1.5 90% Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.52 1.15 84% The Good Doctor ABC 1.9 1.04 121% The Masked Singer Fox 3.07 1.03 50% 911 Fox 2.67 1.0 60% American Horror Story FX 1.61 0.96 148% New Amsterdam NBC 1.75 0.95 119% Chicago PD NBC 1.89 0.9 91% A Million Little Things ABC 1.67 0.88 111% The Walking Dead AMC 2.17 0.87 67% Modern Family ABC 1.82 0.87 92% Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.47 0.82 126% Stumptown ABC 1.35 0.77 133% Prodigal Son Fox 1.61 0.75 87% The Rookie ABC 1.32 0.75 132% Chicago Fire NBC 1.9 0.73 62% SWAT CBS 1.25 0.69 123% NCIS CBS 1.79 0.66 58% Young Sheldon CBS 1.61 0.64 66% Empire Fox 1.47 0.63 75% The Good Place NBC 1.22 0.63 107%

Total Viewers

Show Network Live-plus-7 viewers (000s) Change from live + SD % change from live + SD The Good Doctor ABC 10,660 5,068 91% This Is Us NBC 11,938 4,672 64% New Amsterdam NBC 9,866 4,594 87% Blue Bloods CBS 11,955 4,311 56% Bull CBS 10,384 4,268 70% NCIS CBS 15,260 4,055 36% Chicago PD NBC 10,272 3,930 62% The Rookie ABC 7,524 3,921 109% 911 Fox 11,010 3,648 50% Stumptown ABC 6,933 3,500 102% Chicago Fire NBC 11,176 3,469 45% SWAT CBS 7,170 3,434 92% NCIS: New Orleans CBS 10,124 3,429 51% Grey's Anatomy ABC 9,406 3,309 54% Emergence ABC 6,349 3,245 105% FBI CBS 11,940 3,236 37% SEAL Team CBS 7,903 3,127 65% A Million Little Things ABC 7,250 3,014 71% Chicago Med NBC 10,433 2,959 40% The Masked Singer Fox 10,072 2,951 41%

Source: Nielsen

