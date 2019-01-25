TV Ratings: 'Fam' Steadies, 'Grey's Anatomy' Tops a Slow Night

Two episodes of the CBS rookie comedy average out even with the previous week.

A night without a new Big Bang Theory allowed Grey's Anatomy to claim Thursday's top rating among adults 18-49, while CBS rookie Fam leveled off after dropping from its premiere.

Grey's Anatomy delivered a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 1.9 for last week's return but in line with its season average. The ABC show topped a Big Bang Theory repeat (1.4) for the night's best demo rating.

A Million Little Things continued to draft off Grey's, matching its season high in adults 18-49 (1.1) and setting a new high in total viewers (5.44 million). On the other hand, it's also proving a less effective lead-in for How to Get Away With Murder, which slipped to a series-low 0.6 in the 18-49 demo.

CBS aired two episodes of Fam, both following Big Bang reruns. The first at 8:30 p.m. drew a 1.0 in the demo, and the second at 9:30 p.m. is at 0.8 — averaging out even with last week's 0.9. A SWAT rerun ran at 10 p.m.

NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine ticked up to 1.0, its second time at or above the 1.0 line in three episodes on NBC. That's after not reaching the mark all last season on Fox. The Titan Games slipped a little to 1.2, and the season finale of The Good Place was steady at 0.8. Law & Order: SVU was a rerun.

Gotham edged down to 0.6 for Fox, and The Orville held at 0.7. Both Supernatural (0.4) and Legacies (0.3) matched their last episodes on The CW.

ABC led the 18-49 demographic for the night with a 1.1 rating. CBS and NBC tied for second place at 0.9. Fox's 0.7 was enough to beat out The CW's 0.4 for fourth.